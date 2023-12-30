Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $427,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.63. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.10.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

