Paula Bell Buys 102 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell acquired 102 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £124.44 ($158.12).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Paula Bell acquired 115 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £125.35 ($159.28).

On Tuesday, October 24th, Paula Bell acquired 130 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £126.10 ($160.23).

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 123.30 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £713.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,370.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.65. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.84) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.58).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

