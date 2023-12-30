PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

