Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,662 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

