Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$50.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$49.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.32.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.174216 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

