PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up to $25.01

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.01, but opened at $25.65. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 889,613 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 71.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $15,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

