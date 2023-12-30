Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,410 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NXRT opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

