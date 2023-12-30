Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 54,439 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Avista worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Avista Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVA opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

