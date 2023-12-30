Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,636 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 205.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 96.33% and a net margin of 1.65%. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,249 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

