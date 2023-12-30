Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of ScanSource worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,721,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 192,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after purchasing an additional 161,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 115,678 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ScanSource by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,997 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $406,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

