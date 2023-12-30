Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.50 Million Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,023 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,099 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,684,426.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000,548 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,190.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $50,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,999,432 shares in the company, valued at $245,120,108.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,684,426.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,190.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,110. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.64.

JFrog Stock Down 0.8 %

FROG opened at $34.61 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Articles

