Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,554 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of OUTFRONT Media worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after purchasing an additional 610,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,376,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,238,000 after purchasing an additional 453,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,538,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,348,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,759 shares during the last quarter.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of OUT opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.78%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

