Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of United Community Banks worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in United Community Banks by 25.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. DA Davidson dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

