Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,624 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Sprout Social worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,086,000 after acquiring an additional 284,222 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $61.44 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

