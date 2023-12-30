Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Titan Machinery worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $247,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $475,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

TITN opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

