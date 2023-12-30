Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Golden Entertainment worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,175,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 768,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

In other news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $977,965. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.38 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

