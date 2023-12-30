Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Selective Insurance Group worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,017,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,439,000 after buying an additional 44,861 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $99.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.00. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.66 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

