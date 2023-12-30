Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,349 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 672,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,761,000 after buying an additional 716,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

