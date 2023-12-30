Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.90 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,298 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,742 shares of company stock worth $7,711,670. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

