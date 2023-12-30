Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Confluent by 53,625.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337,082 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Confluent by 1,059.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,700 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,207,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 417,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

