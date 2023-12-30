Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,321 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $23.13 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Bank of America started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

