Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after buying an additional 1,669,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after buying an additional 1,231,993 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,400 shares of company stock worth $32,998,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

