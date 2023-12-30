Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,026 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 29.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

