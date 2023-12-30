Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 413,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.35.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Stories

