Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $34,770,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11,327.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 659,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 653,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TMHC opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.