Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,689,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

