Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 10,091 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Palomar worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Palomar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Palomar by 6.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $113,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,527 shares of company stock valued at $865,158. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

