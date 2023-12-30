Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 11,280 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

