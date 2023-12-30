Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 14,386 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,678,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $35.66 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

