Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 18,650 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,650 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 422,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,479.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,413 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRNS opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.86. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.24.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

