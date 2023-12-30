Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 21,396 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Insmed worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Insmed by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 215,093 shares during the period.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

