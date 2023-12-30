Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 3,593 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in GATX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.61. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

