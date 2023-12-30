Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 3,597 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Selective Insurance Group worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.66 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

