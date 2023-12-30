Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 57,890 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,890 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RWT opened at $7.41 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

