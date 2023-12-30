Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 471,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,124,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 197,745 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DBRG opened at $17.55 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $477.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.