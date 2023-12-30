Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
PR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Insider Activity at Permian Resources
Institutional Trading of Permian Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,519 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,409,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Permian Resources Stock Up 0.1 %
PR opened at $13.58 on Monday. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 4.25.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
