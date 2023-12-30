Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

PR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,519 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,409,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

PR opened at $13.58 on Monday. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 4.25.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

