Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $273,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

