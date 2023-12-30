Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Acquires 4,354 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £957.88 ($1,217.13).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,494 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £988.68 ($1,256.26).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of PHAR opened at GBX 21.30 ($0.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Pharos Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 26.90 ($0.34). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.47.

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

