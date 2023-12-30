Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.55

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 29178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.