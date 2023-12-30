Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.55

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 29178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.
PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
