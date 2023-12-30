PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

