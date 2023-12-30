PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,530,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $104.15.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

