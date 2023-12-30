Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $46.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of POR opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 85.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after buying an additional 986,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 174,695 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

