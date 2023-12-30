Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 9,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 64,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $139.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,889 shares of company stock worth $19,566,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

