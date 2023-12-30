Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Preformed Line Products worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 903.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.44 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.13%.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

About Preformed Line Products

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.