Prestige Wealth Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 2nd (NASDAQ:PWM)

Prestige Wealth’s (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 2nd. Prestige Wealth had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Prestige Wealth’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Prestige Wealth Trading Down 5.0 %

PWM opened at $2.10 on Friday. Prestige Wealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13.

Get Prestige Wealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Wealth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prestige Wealth stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.17% of Prestige Wealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.