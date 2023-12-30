Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.74. 29,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 360,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Stock Down 7.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.