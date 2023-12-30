Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,092 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $227.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $227.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

