Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Shares of IPDN opened at $2.03 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
