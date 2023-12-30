Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of IPDN opened at $2.03 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

