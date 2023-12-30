ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Up 4.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $28.98. 1,658,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,005,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $129.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

