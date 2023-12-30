Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $4.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.06. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.